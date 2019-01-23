Favorite Flavor of Pie by State

You may or may not be aware, but every January 23 is National Pie Day. According to checkiday.com , National Pie Day is a day to "maintain America's pie heritage, pass on the tradition of pie-making and promote America's love affair with pie. It's a day to bake and eat pies, try new recipes, and give pies to others."

A guy by the name of Charlie Papazian is credited with starting the day in 1975 in his classroom, while teaching in Boulder, Colorado. He chose his birthday, January 23, as the day of celebration. In 1986, in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Crisco, the American Pie Council joined in on the celebration.

So, have you ever wondered what the most popular flavor of pie is in South Dakota or any other state for that matter? Well, we have the answer - or rather, Martha Stewart's website has the answer.

According to Martha Stewart's website , the favorite flavor of pie in South Dakota is a tie between strawberry rhubarb and peach. In Nebraska and North Dakota it's straight-up strawberry rhubarb, and in Iowa and Minnesota it's apple. In fact, the majority of states voted apple as their favorite pie filling.

Personally, my favorite is banana cream, but when it comes right down to it, I don't care what flavor it is - I'll eat it. There's nothing better than a fresh piece of pie right out of the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. Yum, yum!!!

Source: Martha Stewart, Checkiday