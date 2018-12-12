Favorite Christmas Movie Based on State

When it comes to holiday movies, everyone has a favorite and apparently so do entire states. CableTV.com recently checked out AMC's top 20 Christmas movies and cross-referenced them with Google searches. After doing that, they were able to break-down and figure out what the favorite holiday movie was in each state.

So, what do you think is the most popular Christmas movie in South Dakota ? Would you believe it's A Christmas Carol ? That's what the folks at CableTV.com claim. I would argue it's Elf starring Will Ferrel - but that's just me.

As for the states around us and what their favorite holiday movies are:

Minnesota : Home Alone

: Home Alone Iowa : Christmas Vacation

: Christmas Vacation Nebraska : Christmas Vacation

: Christmas Vacation Wyoming : How the Grinch Stole Christmas

: How the Grinch Stole Christmas Montana : Frosty the Snowman

: Frosty the Snowman North Dakota : Home Alone

To check out the other states and what their favorite movies are, go to the CableTV.com website .

Source: CableTV.com