Father Leaves Two Toddlers at Sioux Falls Home Alone

A good neighbor can be extremely valuable especially when considering the safety of children. Two young ones were left alone but someone stepped in and helped.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says a two-year old child was found alone on the 300 block of South Prairie Avenue around 8:30 PM on Monday.

“The dad left the kids home alone. One of the kids had wandered outside. The neighbor found the boy, knew where the child belonged, went to that apartment and found a girl inside that was left home alone as well watching T.V.”

Clemens says the dad was supposed to be watching the two-year old boy and the one-year old girl while mom was at work. Instead he was at a friend’s house. The Sioux Falls man was charged initially with two counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Police also found drugs in the suspect’s pocket which brought additional charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. The children were turned over to their mother’s care.

