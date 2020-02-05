Father-Daughter Sock Hop Dance a Bonding Opportunity

"A father is neither an anchor to hold us back, nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light, whose love shows us the way" - - Author unknown

Parent-child relationships matter. Scientific studies prove it and unfortunately, our society is increasingly seeing the result of absent parents or (to put it mildly) lackluster parenting skills.

It is well known that girls who have a strong relationship with their fathers, tend to have good self-esteem, a positive body image and the ability to better express their thoughts and feelings. Every bonding opportunity is a space to build on those ties.

Bethel #38 South Dakota Job's Daughters is sponsoring one of those events on Friday, February 21. The 14th Annual Father/Daughter Dance is going on that evening from 7 to 10 PM at the El Riad Shrine, 520 S. 1st Avenue in Sioux Falls

The theme is "Soda Shoppe - A 1950s Sock Hop" with DJ SieffStyle providing the music.

Job's Daughters is an organization for young women ages 10 to 20, where they teach leadership skills, citizenship, respect, and the importance of giving to others through service and philanthropy.

Tickets are available online or by calling 605-336-1117, for $10 in advance, or $12 at the door. For more information see Bethel #38 Job's Daughters Sioux Falls Facebook page.

