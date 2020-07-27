Fatal Weekend Shooting Lands Two Suspects in Sioux Falls Jail

Two Sioux Falls residents are now in jail following a weekend shooting that killed a man.

Dakota News is reporting that Sioux Falls Police arrested 22-year-old Skylar Jorgensen and 24-year-old Rashaun Guest on Sunday (July 26) in connection with a shooting that happened earlier that morning.

According to Dakota News Now, the incident took place around 4:30 Sunday morning.

Police received a shots fired call in the neighborhood of East Austin and North Cliff Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Upon investigating, police were able to develop information that helped lead them in the direction of two separate suspects.

According to Dakota News Now, authorities apprehended both Jorgensen and Guest later that same day without incident.

The report states that Jorgensen is being held at the Minnehaha County Jail for Accessory to Second Degree Murder. The other suspect in the case, Guest, was booked for Second Degree Murder. He is also being held at the Minnehaha County Jail.

The murder investigation is on-going, and police say additional charges may arise in the case as the investigation continues.

Authorities expect to release further information to the public during their normal Monday morning press briefing.

Source: Dakota News Now