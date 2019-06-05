Fatal Crash in Moody County

Public safety officials are reporting one fatality in crash that occurred Wednesday morning.

Tony Mangan, Public Information Officer of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety reports the crash happed on I-29 at mile marker 112 just after 1:00 AM Wednesday morning just northeast of Colman, S.D.

The man was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup that was southbound on Interstate 29 when it left the roadway to the left, collided with a guard rail and rolled over the bridge. The vehicle came to rest in the median below the bridge.

The 55-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Whether he was wearing a seatbelt has not yet been determined.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family. He was the only person involved.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.