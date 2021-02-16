Farmers Union Donates Pork Ribs to Feeding South Dakota

With a lot of local families still struggling to put food on the table during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one local group is stepping up to provide some much-needed assistance.

The South Dakota Farmers Union is donating 35,000 pounds of pork ribs to Feeding South Dakota.

The SDFU is teaming with the national group Farmers Union Enterprises for the donation to the state's largest food distribution organization.

In an SDFU press release, the group said the ribs are coming from The pork ribs are from Estherville, Iowa's Redwood Farms, which supplies products to restaurants in New York, Chicago, and other cities across the United States.

The donation is part of a larger effort in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin which will see 150,000 pounds of pork ribs to various food pantries.

Feeding South Dakota partners with nearly 350 non-profit agencies to provide food to those facing food insecurity in all 66 counties across South Dakota. According to the organization's communications director, Jennifer Stensaas, the economic hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic have doubled the demand for food assistance in the state.