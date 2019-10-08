Farmers Pleased with President Trump Signing Trade Agreement

A major agreement was signed in Washington on Monday (10/7) that is a boost for farmers. Leaders of several farm and agriculture groups joined together at the White House to commemorate the signing of the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement.

The agreement secures the second-largest export market for corn farmers. National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) President Kevin Ross made the following statement,

Japan is the number two buyer of U.S. corn, purchasing more than $2 billion in the most recent marketing year. This is a high-value market for our livestock industry, therefore, also a major purchaser of U.S. corn through exported meats. NCGA has been a long-time supporter of trade with Japan. With many farmers struggling amid some challenging times, this is some much-needed good news. This agreement reaffirms and builds on our trading relationship with Japan and NCGA looks forward to continued work for a successful Phase 2 of these important negotiations.

Also a statement from U.S. Grains Council Chairman Darren Armstrong, a corn farmer from Hyde County, North Carolina, on the signing of the U.S.-Japan trade agreement,