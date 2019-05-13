Farmers Frustrated over Trade War
Soybean farmers here in the United States remain frustrated by the lack of progress between the U.S. and China in resolving the trade war.The situation is continuing to immediately threaten soybean prices in a market that's already compressed.
And, if not resolved, it will affect farmers’ ability to stay in business. Something has to be done, and done fast.
The American Soybean Association (ASA) has consistently opposed using unilateral tariffs to address U.S. trade deficits with China and other countries. Instead, ASA supports the negotiation of trade agreements and other measures that can increase U.S. agricultural exports, including soybeans.
Davie Stephens, soy grower from Clinton, Kentucky, and ASA president, says,
The U.S. has been at the table with China 11 times now and still has not closed the deal. What that means for soybean growers is that we’re losing. Losing a valuable market, losing stable pricing, losing an opportunity to support our families and our communities. These trade negotiations are serious for us. Farming is our livelihood