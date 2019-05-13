Farmers Frustrated over Trade War

Soybean farmers here in the United States remain frustrated by the lack of progress between the U.S. and China in resolving the trade war.The situation is continuing to immediately threaten soybean prices in a market that's already compressed.

And, if not resolved, it will affect farmers’ ability to stay in business. Something has to be done, and done fast.

The American Soybean Association (ASA) has consistently opposed using unilateral tariffs to address U.S. trade deficits with China and other countries. Instead, ASA supports the negotiation of trade agreements and other measures that can increase U.S. agricultural exports, including soybeans.

Davie Stephens, soy grower from Clinton, Kentucky, and ASA president, says,