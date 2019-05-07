Farmers Can Enter Corn Yield Contest Now

Monday (5/6) was opening day for corn producers to enter the National Corn Growers Association’s National Corn Yield Contest. This definitely features intense competition, months of preparation and good old-fashioned hard work.

This is a very popular annual event that involves thousands of farmers from all across the United States. And the National Corn Growers Association’s National Corn Yield Contest, has a rich history.

This year (2019) marks the 55th year for the contest that began with 20 entries from four states. Last year 7,258 entries from 46 states made the National Corn Growers Association’s National Corn Yield Contest the premier event of its kind in the nation.

Winners will receive national recognition in publications, such as the Corn Yield Guide, as well as other awards from participating sponsoring seed, chemical and crop protection companies.

Farmers have from May 6, through Sunday, July 31, 2019, to enter. Go to the Yield Contest online .