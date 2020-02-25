Farmer’s Almanac Hints at Chilly Spring Ahead

The quite reliable Farmer's Almanac has put the data together and has released the Spring 2020 weather forecast. And it looks like we may have to hang on to those long johns a little longer.

Spring roars in at 10:50 P.M. local time on March 19 - but for those of us in the upper plains, it could be a cold and wet affair as spring-like weather will take its time arriving in the Sioux Empire.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, "During the first week of April across the Plains states and parts of the Southwest, there may be a threat of strong-to-severe weather, with some storms capable of spawning tornado activity."

This predicted moisture might also delay the planting of fields and gardens in the midwest. The average last spring frost is the first week of May for Sioux Falls.

Keep in mind that nothing is certain in forecasting the weather. Their predictions are based on history, weather patterns, and climatic data, and in-house formulas but boast a high accuracy rate.

It seems like we were robbed of a long fall in 2019. Let's hope for early spring and balmy temps to warm our winter-weary bones.

