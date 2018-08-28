Farmer’s Almanac Calls for Warm Winter Ahead

South Dakota endured a lot of winter snows last year, In fact, according to Sam Gabrielli from KSFY Severe Weather Center, we had the 5th snowiest winter on record. Are we set to see a sequel in the northern plains?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac just released its annual weather forecast and revealed that most of the country can expect more rain and less snow this winter. The Almanac is also predicting a warm, wet winter for most of the U.S.

"This winter, we expect to see above-normal temperatures almost everywhere in the United States, except in the Southwest, where we're predicting a colder-than-normal season." - 2018 - 2019 Farmer's Almanac.

The Almanac forecast map shows Sioux Falls on the line of a warm wet winter and a warm dry winter. So it looks to be warmer than normal for the upper midwest.

"Our milder-than-normal forecast is due to a decrease in solar activity and the expected arrival of a weak El Niño, which will prevent cold air masses from lingering in the North."