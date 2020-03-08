Farmer Rescued From Grain Bin

A farmer was rescued from a grain bin after he climbed in a grain bin to kick sticky wet corn down.

According to the Capital-Journal, the man became trapped in the bin about 30 miles southeast of Pierre. He is in his sixties and was saved initially by people who were on the scene with him and were able to secure a rope around the man to keep him from sinking further into the grain and also immediately called 911.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

After a few hours crews from the Pierre fire department were able to drain grain from the bin until he was able to safely get out of the bin.

This is one of the few happy endings after a winter of deaths in grain bins following a wet season in which the grain was not able to dry out properly and then becomes stuck when farmers try to move grain from the bins.