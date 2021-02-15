Fans Will Be Able to Attend Minnesota Twins Spring Training Games

If you're currently dreaming of jumping on a plane to go somewhere warm and you have quick fingers to get tickets, a trip to Minnesota Twins Spring Training could be the vacation for you.

The Minnesota Twins have announced that they will open their spring training facility to spectators. Minnesota plays its spring training games in Fort Meyers, Florida, and at Hammond Stadium.

Hammond Stadium holds a bit over 8,500 seats and the Twins will allow around 2,400 fans per event. The Twins will open tickets first to spring training ticket holders on February 18 and then all remaining tickets to the general public on February 24. Tickets will be available online through the Twins.

Get our free mobile app

As part of COVID-19 procedures, all seating at Hammond Stadium will be situated as pod seating. Fans will have to purchase two seats or four seats as part of the pod seating.

Good news too for Twins fans in the Sioux Empire. If you're able to secure some tickets, you can catch a pretty cheap direct flight to Punta Gorda, FL (about 30 minutes away from Fort Meyers), or there are even some options that directly go into Fort Meyers for around $150 round trip (but you will have about a 10-hour layover).

Minnesota opens its spring training schedule on February 28 against Boston. The team will play 29 games between February 28 and March 30. The Twins will open the regular season on April 1 in Milwaukee.

Source: Do-Hyoung Park, Minnesota Twins