Fan-less Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, 2 Teams Added

The upcoming holiday tournament at the Sanford Pentagon has been challenging for organizers as we draw near to the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. Teams dropping out due to the coronavirus, other teams filling those vacant slots, and now the announcement that the tournament will be played without any spectators.

According to a release by the Sanford Pentagon, tournament officials have made the decision not to allow fans at the men’s and women’s tournaments scheduled for November 25-30. “The situation involving COVID-19 continues to change, and at this point, the safest thing we can do for the fans is to allow them to watch the Sanford Pentagon games from home. We believe the bubble atmosphere can keep the players and coaches safe, but the situation with COVID-19 in the community requires keeping people apart,” said Jeremy Cauwels, M.D., senior vice president of clinic quality at Sanford Health. “We realize that many people who were planning to make the trip to Sioux Falls will be disappointed, but we believe this is the right decision for all involved.”

Sanford Pentagon (Used with permission)

Fans can view the tournament on ESPNU, ESPN2, and FloSports.tv.

Northern Iowa and Western Kentucky have been added to the impressive eight-team field. Below are the men's and women's schedules.

Men:

Wednesday, November 25

1:00 PM – Saint Mary's vs. Memphis (ESPNU)

3:30 PM – Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa (ESPN2)

6:00 PM – West Virginia vs. South Dakota State (ESPN2)

8:30 PM – Utah State vs. Wichita State (ESPN2)

Thursday, November 26

11:00 PM – Semifinal No. 1 (ESPN)

1:30 PM – Semifinal No. 2 (ESPN)

4:00 PM – Consolation Semifinal No. 1 (ESPN/ESPN2)

6:30 PM – Consolation Semifinal No. 2 (ESPN2)

Friday, November 27

12:30 PM – Championship (ESPN)

3:00 PM – 5th or 7th place (ESPN2/ESPNU)

5:30 PM – 5th or 7th place (ESPN2/ESPNU)

8:00 PM – 3rd place (ESPN2)

Women:

Saturday, November 28

2:30 PM - South Carolina vs. South Dakota

5:00 PM – Oklahoma vs. Gonzaga

Sunday, November 29

2:30 PM – Oklahoma vs. South Carolina

5:00 PM – Gonzaga vs. South Dakota

Monday, November 30

2:30 PM – South Carolina vs. Gonzaga

5:00 PM South Dakota vs. Oklahoma