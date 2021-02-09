‘Famous Person’ Scams Sioux Falls Woman Out Over $70,000

At Tuesday's Sioux Falls Police briefing Public Information Officer Sam Clemens reported that a 59-year-old Sioux Falls woman was scammed out of over $70,000. She claimed that she had met a person on Facebook who she thought was a famous well known male actor.

They developed a relationship and after conversing for a time the scammer asked her for money. He said he needed money for many different reasons like to purchase land, for charities, and other things.

She ended up giving him money in many forms including Bitcoin, cash, and checks that were sent. In all, a rough total of everything that was sent was over $70,000 dollars.

Officer Clemens stated that they have seen this sort of thing time and time again. This type of scam isn't quite as prevalent as other scams but it certainly does happen where a person will claim to be someone else. Then they develop some type of relationship over social media, lay the groundwork, establish trust, and then say they need money for whatever purpose.

Clemens went on to clarify that these scammers are good at what they do and unfortunately there are people that fall victim to them. And before you ever give money, gift cards, anything of value to someone you met online, do some checking, do your homework, and make sure they are who they say they are. Because once that money is sent there is not a whole lot law enforcement can do to get it back.