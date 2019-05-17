Famous Cat From ‘Grumpy Cat’ Meme has Died

The cat made famous as the meme Grumpy Cat has died, according to the cat's official Twitter account .

Tardar Sauce, the Grumpy Cat's name before Internet fame, passed away after a urinary tract infection caused complications at the age of just 7.

The Twitter post read:

We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat. Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome. She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha. Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world -- even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.

Grumpy Cat's signature RBF came from a combination of an underbite and feline dwarfism .