Familyfest Fun Cruise This Weekend

What started as a pivot due to Covid-19 has turned into an annual event. Familyfest was a big event at the fairgrounds every Summer for 12 years and then Covid-19 caused the organizers to mix things up a bit. Last year, they started Familyfest Fun Cruise as a way for families to still spend a day together, but instead of gathering in one place, families drive around to do various learning activities.

Familyfest and 'Hood Magazine was founded in 2009. 'Hood Magazine is published nine times a year and hosts Familyfest each Summer with the goal of engaging local families and encouraging safe, healthy family fun.

Familyfest Fun Cruise is this Saturday (July 24) from 10 am- 2 pm and is completely free!

So, here is how it works.

Go to familyfestsf.com and download the map. Stop #1 is the Sanford building at 69th and Louise where you can pick up your family's FREE event backpack, but your family can start and stop anywhere on the map that you would like. Follow the map by number or just go wherever you would like. How you take on the cruise is totally up to your family. Various stops will have opportunities to win prizes. Be sure to scan the Familyfest Fun Cruise Digital Passport QR Code. Some cruise stops will be handing out swag or have additional giveaways. Keep an eye out for Fancy The Unicorn! Follow Familyfest on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with all the Cruise updates!

Some of the special giveaways include but are not limited to Skyforce VIP packages, Catfish Bay tickets, and Omnipillow sets.

Now you're all set for Familyfest Fun Cruise! Good luck!