Familyfest 2020 Fun Cruise This Weekend

Like a lot of fun community events that we've gotten used to in one form, Familyfest has also morphed into something else for this strange year. Instead of a gathering of family-friendly businesses and non-profit organizations in one place, this year families will be cruising around the Sioux Falls area.

The Familyfest Fun Cruise is coming up this Saturday, July 25, from 9 AM to 2 PM. Families are invited to visit as many, or as few of the stops as they want to. At each stop, there will be activities to take part in, prizes to win or sign up to win, treats, and a lot more!

To make sure you're ready, you need to print out the cruise map. Some of the locations will have specific times for you to cruise in, so check the cruise stop schedule.

Familyfest Fun Cruise is free, but some locations will have specials that do require a purchase. Familyfest is a proud supporter of the Children's Miracle Network (CMN) and all of the work they do helping families with sick children. CMN helps to cover the cost of things not covered by insurance, and also special equipment and the ChildLife program at Sanford Children's Hospital.

During the month of July, you can make a donation to Children's Miracle Network by texting the word "Fancy" to 51555.

The premier sponsors of Familyfest Fun Cruise are Sanford Children's Hospital and 'Hood Magazine. They encourage you to be courteous and to follow social distancing guidelines for everyone's safety.

Some of the organizations taking part include:

605 Ninja

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire

Flyboy Donuts

Children's Miracle Network

Once Upon A Child

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation

Vern Eide Motorcars

Sanford Children's Clinic (69th & Western)

And that's just a shortlist! Complete details and more information can be found at Familyfest Sioux Empire online and on Facebook.