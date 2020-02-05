Downtown Sioux Falls has become a hub of activity in so many areas, with some of the best restaurants, retail shopping, and entertainment options around. Sometimes a situation doesn't work out, but that can mean an opportunity for someone else.

This is what happened when Smallcakes recently closed its downtown store. According to Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan, family-owned Twisted Sisters Sweetz will be moving into the location at 317 S. Phillips Avenue.

Sisters Nikki Wallenberg and Dana Johnson, along with their mom, Valorie Johnson, have been looking for a start-up storefront location for some time. Twisted Sisters Sweetz specializes in decorated cookies. In fact, they offer cookie decorating classes on Saturdays at Sanford Wellness on Ellis Road.

The bakery will offer a mouthwatering array of goodies, including cookies and decorated cookies, custom cakes and cupcakes, bars, macarons, and more.

Twisted Sisters Sweetz hopes to be open by mid-March, with days and hours open still to be determined and are remodeling with a nod to 1950's decor.

This is sure to be another sweet reason to check out what's happening in Downtown Sioux Falls.

Source: Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan

Enter your number to get our free mobile app