Family Fun Outdoor University at Sertoma Park Saturday

Join the weekend fun for the 9th annual Outdoor University in Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls. It's going on from 9:00 AM. to 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 3.

This is an event that the whole family can enjoy. Come to the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls to pet a frog, shoot a bow, go fishing, watch a rescue dog in action, go on a treasure hunt and try all kinds of outdoor activities.

“The entire Riparian Trail loop will be filled with outdoor activities,” said Thea Miller Ryan, Director of the Outdoor Campus. “That’s about a mile of reptile and amphibian touch tanks, fishing, kayaking, archery, bb guns, paintball, activities and games for the whole family.”

This year, the event also features a free class on shotgunning techniques with Dan Griffith, and another on predator calling, including free coyote calls. Visitors can learn fish cleaning techniques in the pond tent plus see hunting dog demonstrations.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. The Outdoor Campus is part of South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks and a joint project with the City of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation.