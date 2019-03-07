Family Dollar Closing Almost 400 Stores

There are three Family Dollar stores in Sioux Falls over 25 Family Dollar stores in South Dakota.

On Wednesday Family Dollar announced that it was closing around 390 of its stores this year. And according to AL.com they will be renovating about 1,000 other locations to start selling alcohol.

Dollar Tree CEO Gary Philbin said in a news release: “We are confident we are taking the appropriate steps to reposition our Family Dollar brand for increasing profitability as business initiatives gain traction in the back half of fiscal 2019.”

Family Dollar sells household goods, foods, toys, clothes, and other things at bargain prices.

Dollar Tree, which bought Family Dollar in 2015, is not saying at this time which stores it will be closing.

CNN says competitor Dollar General has more than 15,000 stores across the country, and the company wants to expand even more in rural areas. Dollar General also has started to sell more groceries at its rural locations.