False Report at Falls Park Leads to Arrest of Sioux Falls Woman

A Sioux Falls woman is now in deep water after making a false report about another woman being in the water at Falls Park late Wednesday night.

KSFY TV is reporting that Sioux Falls police received a report of a woman being in the water at Falls Park around 10:00 PM on Wednesday night, (March 20). After getting the call, authorities, along with water rescue teams, and paramedics arrived on scene and began searching.

Sergeant Tarah Walton with the Sioux Falls Police Department told KSFY, that police made contact with the woman who placed the call, 30-year-old Andrea Flowers of Sioux Falls. According to the report, Flowers told police that her wife had gone into the river, and she went in after her.

Upon speaking with Flowers, crews intensified their search to the area just north of the Falls Park Drive bridge.

KSFY reports that a short time later a team of investigators found out that the missing woman was in Texas. Police called off their search around 11:00 PM after speaking to the missing woman on the phone.

Authorities then arrested Flowers and charged her with making a false report, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Falls Park remains closed due to flooding concerns.

Just a word to the wise, should you enter a city park while its currently closed, and get caught, get ready to pay a $122 fine.

Source: KSFY TV