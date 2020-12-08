Falls Park ‘Winter Wonderland’ 2020 Gallery

My wife and I tried to visit the Winter Wonderland at Falls Park on Saturday (12/5) but cars were backed up on northbound Phillips Ave all the way down to the State Theater. So we decided to go back another day.

Since both of us had taken the following Monday off from work to burn some PTO, we thought that would be a good night to head down. We arrived around 6 and found a parking space in the lot near the observation tower.

The city of Sioux Falls did a great job lighting up the park, as they always do. We found several displays throughout the park that were synchronized to the Christmas music that was pumped through the park's speakers. The highlight for me is the alternating green and red lights that shine on the falls themselves.

The timing of our visit was perfect since I had just received my new Google Pixel 4a in the mail and this was the first time I was able to try out the Night Sight mode on the camera. The geek in me was happy about that.

If you haven't checked out the Winter Wonderland yet, you have until January 10 before it goes dark.