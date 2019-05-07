Falls Park Ice Cream is a Home Run

I grew up in Sioux Falls as my family moved here in 1989 and I have seen this town grow a ton.

That growth includes Falls Park and the area surrounding it.

Back in the 1980's Falls Park wasn't what you would call a tourist attraction because it wasn't kept up as it needed to be.

That began to change when then Mayor Rick Knobe helped to clean it up and develop the area.

It has come so far and not only is it a tourist attraction, there is plenty to do for people who live in Sioux Falls as well.

My favorite part and my families favorite part of Falls Park has to be the ice cream though!

Jeff Thurn Results Radio

Inside the Falls Overlook Cafe, Stensland Farm has their awesome ice cream for sale and it is nothing short of delicious.

They have ice cream floats, ice cream cones, ice cream dishes and more.

So the next time you decide to take a trip to Falls Park or you are just looking for something fun to do, check out the Falls Overlook Cafe and enjoy some Stensland Farm ice cream.

You can thank me later!