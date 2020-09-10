Fall Parade of Homes is This Weekend

It's Show Time! The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire looks forward to showing off the newest properties around the Sioux Falls area and it all happens this Saturday and Sunday, September 12-13. For two days you will be able to tour over 60 homes located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford, Lennox, Tea, Wentworth, and Worthing.

According to Annette Amdahl of the Home Builders Association, health and safety measures are not being taken lightly. A number of guidelines have been created for both the builders and attendees to follow during the event. The full list of guidelines will be posted at the entrance of each home and on the event website.

The tour this weekend will feature homes ranging in prices from $200,000 to well over $1,000,000. All the homes will be free to tour. No tickets are required.

Hours are limited to 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM each day.

Take a sneak peek at what to expect.