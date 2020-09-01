Fall Harvest Festival At Oakridge Nursery

The Oakridge Fall Harvest Festival is back again this year and is on October 3.

Oakridge Nursery will have the Fall Harvest Festival all day from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Fall activities such as pumpkin painting will be supplied socially distanced for the kids and families along with cookie and apple cider refreshments for shoppers to enjoy.

Festive fall decor will be available along with discounts on trees, mums, houseplants, and perennials.

Some of the sale details include:

Trees and shrubs will be 30% off for the day

Mums 30% off

Fall Bulbs 20% off

Houseplants, Cactus, Succulents 25% off

Gifts 25% off Oakridge Nursery and Landscaping is located at 2217 S. Splitrock Blvd., Brandon, SD, 57005. And their operating hours are Monday - Friday 8:00 am-6:00 pm, Saturday 8:00 am-5:00 pm, Sunday they are closed. For more information, you can check out their website HERE.