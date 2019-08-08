Fake Meat Coming to Another Restaurant Chain

What is going on with people not wanting to eat meat these days? I honestly don't get it when it comes to the fake meat thing. I mean, not eating meat is one thing, but to order food that has make-believe meat is another.



And now, fake meat is coming to another restaurant chain. It's coming to Subway. Vegan meat brand Beyond Meat didn't take long to respond to competing for brand Impossible Foods’ deal with Burger King.

Subway has announced that it will test a sub with plant-based meat, the Beyond Meatball Marinara, in 685 North American restaurants this September. It's far from vegan when it includes various cheeses, but it should hit the spot if you're only looking for a meat substitute.

I recently read an article that claims 95 percent of people ordering fake meat meals are not even vegetarians. As for me, I like my meat and vegetables.