Faith Temple Food Giveaway Celebrates One-Millionth Guest

The one-millionth guest is expected to attend and receive food at the next Faith Temple Food Giveaway Friday. (February 21)

The Faith Temple Church food giveaway will start at 4:00 PM, at the Nordstrom/Johnson building on the North side of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

At least 30,000 pounds of produce, bakery items, and meat are expected to be given away. Recipients are encouraged to bring boxes or bags to bring their groceries back home in.

The doors open at 3:00 PM, the giveaway starts at 4:00 PM until the food is gone which is typically around 5:30 PM.

Volunteers are always needed and welcome to arrive at 3:00 PM and should be done by 6:00 PM.

Everyone is welcome to the giveaway and do not need to qualify. The food can be for yourself, a neighbor or someone you know. Guests must be eighteen or older and may attend without limit.