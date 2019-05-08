If you're someone who spends any time at all on Facebook, you are already keenly aware that it is an everchanging animal. The super-secret algorithms which power the giant social platform are a mystery to those of us mere mortals who are at their mercy.

So true to form, Facebook is launching something brand new. It is a feature which they are calling "Birthday Stories". Friends and family will be able to send you digital birthday cards, photos, and videos to a story to celebrate your birthday.

The kind of neat thing Facebook is doing involves sending their employee representatives all over the country, pairing with bakeries in all 50 states, to give away free cupcakes and a preview of their new "Birthday Stories" feature.

This Friday, May 10, here in Sioux Falls, our state's representative bakery, Oh My Cupcakes in the Bridges at 57th & Western, is giving away one free cupcake (while supplies last) to each person who stops in from 11 AM to 2 PM for a peek at Facebook's Birthday Stories.

For more information see the Birthday Stories website and Oh My Cupcakes Facebook events page.

Party on!