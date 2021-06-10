With over a week of hot and dry weather, today will mark the hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching triple digits in much of the region. There is a Heat Advisory posted from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM.

So how will you battle the high temps? Heat safety will be key if spending any length of time outdoors today. To prevent heat-related illness the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls reminds you to make sure you are hydrating with plenty of water. Wear light clothing and if possible work early or late in the day to avoid to the brunt of the hottest times of the day.

Other important tips include young children and pets spending limited time outdoors. Older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women should take precautions to avoid exposure to the hot weather.

Get our free mobile app

And NEVER leave a child or pet in a car on days like this.

If you are working outside take frequent breaks and in the shade or inside.