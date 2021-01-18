Extra! State Theatre In Sioux Falls Needs Volunteers

When people in Sioux Falls are in need of help, the community rallies behind one another. Well now, a downtown jewel and staple of Downtown Sioux Falls is in need of some assistance.

The State Theatre is asking for individuals to volunteer their time during the weekly shows at the historic theatre.

The non-profit theatre is actively searching for volunteers to complete the following tasks during their shows:

- Concessions - assist in serving popcorn, soda, beer & wine

- Ticket scanner - gatekeeper to the theatre, scan tickets to make sure they're valid

- Usher - help people find their reserved seating, stay in the auditorium during the show to make sure there are no interruptions

This is a great opportunity to give back to the City of Sioux Falls as well as simultaneously experience a true downtown treasure. The State Theatre just opened its doors after being closed for nearly 30 years. I recently visited the State Theatre for myself, and it is truly breath-taking. The room is just filled with history. It's almost like you have traveled back in time.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer at the State Theatre or has any questions about the theatre duties should contact Steven at 605-335-5757 or at steven@ siouxfallsstatetheatre.org

If you have any interest in the art and history of Downtown Sioux Falls, then volunteering at the State Theatre is a must for you!

