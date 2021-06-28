Explosive Device Found At South Dakota Amusement Park

What is described as an 'explosive device set to activate at a later time' was found at Wylie Park. On Friday morning Wylie Park Campground in Aberdeen post on their Facebook page that at approximately 8 am staff at Wylie Park located a suspicious object within the park boundaries.

They stated that out of an abundance of caution Wylie Park will be closed until further notice. The device was determined to be an explosive device.

Around 1 pm Wylie Park reopened then at 3 pm Storybook Land reopened. Dakota News Now is reporting that other city parks were also searched for possible devices and none were found.

A $1000 reward is being offered by the Aberdeen Police Department for any information leading to an arrest in this case. You can contact the Aberdeen Police Dept. at 605-626-7000.

Staff responding to the indecent included DCI Bomb Squad, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Emergency Management, Brown County CERT, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Aberdeen Fire & Rescue, the FBI, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, City of Aberdeen Parks & Recreation Department, and City of Aberdeen Public Works Department.

Wylie Park and Storybook Land have many attractions including Jack and Jill's Hill, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Old MacDonald's Barn, Storybook Land Express Miniature Train, The Humpty Dumpty Roller Coaster, Water Park, and Land of Oz.

The Campground offers RV sites, tent sites, and cabins.