Expired South Dakota Driver’s Licenses Must Be Renewed by Dec. 30

If your driver's license expired in 2020, and you have yet to renew it, be advised your window of time to get that done is quickly running out.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic started sweeping the nation back in March, South Dakota, like many other states, was forced to temporarily shut down its state driver's license stations. At that time, Governor Kristi Noem issued an exemption that delayed the renewal of driver licenses and ID cards that expired on or after March 13.

According to Dakota News Now, that exemption period is about to come to an end on (December 30) of this year.

Over the past nine months, the Department of Public Safety has worked hard to help reduce the backlog of renewals piling up.

Dakota News Now reports they accomplished this by having exam stations open additional days.

If you're one of the people that has still not renewed your expired license, officials say you must make an appointment in advance. You can do that here.

The state also wants to remind its resident's it is possible to renew your license online. Information on how to do that can be found here.

Source: Dakota News Now