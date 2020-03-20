Experience Your Washington Pavilion @ Home

Due to the Coronavirus and social distancing, places like the Washington Pavilion have taken the measure to close temporarily until things are little less chaotic.

In a press release from the Washington Pavilion, a new online resource has been launched with original and curated education and enriching activities, videos, experiments and demonstrations for families to use at home.

How awesome is that? They will be offering at-home materials at WashingtonPavilion.org/ WashPavAtHome

There is a variety of activities at the link. Everything from education movies with guides to coloring pages to science experiments to classes.

A little bit of something for everybody's interests and kids of all ages. (Even big kids like me.)

So give Netflix a break and check it out!

There are a lot of unknowns right now. Schools are out indefinitely and a lot of businesses are closed until further notice so it's good to know there are resources available to keep us entertained and educated. When that source is local that's an even bigger plus. We can all feel better knowing we are still supporting local businesses.

