Expedition League Set to Announce New Sioux Falls Affiliate

The Expedition League will announce a new Sioux Falls affiliate at a press conference on Thursday, December 19.

10 teams stretched across the upper midwest make up the Expedition League. Sioux Falls will join Pierre, Aberdeen, and Spearfish as South Dakota cities that will host an Expedition League team. The league features each team playing a 64 game schedule throughout the summer and it's a collegiate wood bat league.

A press conference to introduce the new Sioux Falls affiliate will take place at the Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 19. Sioux Falls city officials, Augustana University officials, Sioux Falls Team General Manager Bill Larsen, and Expedition League President Steve Wagner will be on hand at the press conference for the announcement.

The official press release states that there will be a "name the team" contest for the affiliate.