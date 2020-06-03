The Expedition League has announced that the league will begin the 2020 season on Friday, June 26 with six of the ten teams playing. Sioux Falls will not play this season.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the Expedition League announced a 52-game schedule featuring the Badlands Big Sticks, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, Pierre Trappers, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, and Western Nebraska Pioneers. Four teams will not be participating in the 2020 season including the Sioux Falls Sunfish, Casper Horseheads, Spearfish Sasquatch, and Wheat City Whiskey Jacks. All four of those teams are expected to be back for 2021.

The league's statement says that the reason the four teams that won't be participating this year is due to different restrictions and guidelines surrounding COVID-19.

This season was scheduled to be the first for the Sioux Falls Sunfish with games played at Karras Park on the campus of Augustana University. The team was announced back in December and had a core roster of college players signed to begin this season including Augustana players JT Mix and Will Olson.

The Expedition League, a collegiate wood-bat league, will announce its 52-game schedule within the next few weeks. More information about the Expedition League including ways to watch games can be found through their website.