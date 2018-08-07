Excessive Force Lawsuit Filed Against Sioux Falls Police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman has filed a lawsuit claiming Sioux Falls police used excessive force when they arrested her, causing an arm fracture and a separated shoulder.

Police were investigating a hang-up 911 call on Nichole Boggs' block in August 2016. The lawsuit claims officers entered her apartment without a warrant to investigate and arrested her for obstruction and resisting. At one point during the arrest one officer fell to the ground and Boggs was taken down by another officer, causing her injuries.

The Argus Leader says Boggs was later acquitted of the charges against her. Boggs claims her civil rights were violated by the officers' use of force as well as her right to be "safe and secure in her home."

An attorney for Sioux Falls police was not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.