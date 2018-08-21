Ex-USD Football Player Found Not Guilty in Rape Case

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — A former University of South Dakota football player has been found not guilty of attempted rape.

The Argus Leader reports Clay County jurors announced the verdict Tuesday evening. Twenty-two-year-old Dale Williamson of Donalsonville, Georgia, had been charged with attempted second-degree rape stemming from an October 2017 incident.

Police alleged Williamson and fellow player Danny Rambo entered a bedroom where a woman was having consensual sex with another player and assaulted her at the off-campus residence the three players shared.

Williamson denied being involved or even being in the room during the incident.

Rambo pleaded guilty in March to sexual contact without consent and was sentenced to 10 days in county jail.

Williamson is also facing a rape charge for a separate alleged incident in March 2017.

