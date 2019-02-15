Former Gophers Head Coach Jerry Kill has been named the new Athletic Director at Southern Illinois.

Kill has had a long career in college football and had to resign from the University of Minnesota as their head coach due to health issues.

His health issues included kidney cancer which he was diagnosed with while at Southern Illinois as their head coach in 2005 and his epilepsy forced him out at Minnesota in 2015.

We recently had Jerry Kill on Overtime and I asked him if he ever asked "why" he was dealing with these health issues over his career and he responded by saying everyone goes through stuff and you just have to continue on.

Kill has always handled it all with class and it is great to see him continue his working in college athletics as the Southern Illinois Athletic Director.