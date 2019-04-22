Ex-fire Chief Convicted of Theft Could Have Record Sealed

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — The former chief of the Spearfish Volunteer Fire Department who pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from a firefighter's association can have his criminal record sealed if he follows conditions of his probation.

Court records show Lloyd Heser Jr. owes more than $9,100 in restitution for embezzling money from the Spearfish Volunteer Firefighters' Association from 2016 to 2018. He pleaded guilty to Class 4 grand theft.

The Rapid City Journal reports Monday that Deadwood state court Judge Michelle Comer decided in early April to give him a suspended sentence. That means Heser needs to spend 15 days in jail, pay restitution and fines, and not break any laws as part of his four-year probation. If he succeeds, his case will be sealed to the public.

