Everything You Need to Know About the 2021 Teapot Days

The 2021 Teapot Days are shaping up to be the greatest yet. From family events to multiple opportunities to catch live music, there is something for everyone this weekend.

Before making the trip to Tea, please note that there is major construction on CR106/271st street (Exit 73 on I-29). This could cause delays getting in and out of Tea.

Everything begins on Wednesday, June 16 with the community picnic, auction, and bloodmobile. The free event will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church from 5:30-7:00, and the bloodmobile will be on hand from 4:00-7:00.

Kids will be excited for the launch of the Mighty Thomas Carnival on Brian St. on Thursday evening. The carnival runs from Thursday night through Saturday night. The city of Tea will also crown its Ma & Pa Teapot at 7:00 Thursday night at the Tea Community Hall.

The TeaFest Hot Rod & Motorcycle Show & Shine is held on Friday night from 6:00-9:00. The event is free to attend with drinks and food on hand. The first opportunity to catch live music starts at 9:00 with Driven at the Tea Steak House/O'Tooles Bar. A dart tournament will also be held at Sky Lounge.

Saturday launches the busiest day of Teapot Days with multiple events. The annual pancake breakfast will be held from 7:00-9:30 AM at the Tea Community Hall. The Junior Achievement 5K Bacon Run starts at 8:30 (registration at 8:00) at the Tea Athletic Complex. At 10:00 AM, the parade will begin. Other notable events include a pie and ice cream social, pork feed, fireworks, music in the park, and the Sky Lounge will host the Suzie B Band and Sugar Daddy that evening.

Wednesday, June 16

Free Community Picnic, Auction & Bloodmobile Trinity Lutheran Church 5:30-7:00 PM (Picnic, Auction) 4:00-7:00 PM (Bloodmobile)



Thursday, June 17

Mighty Thomas Carnival 5:00-10:00 PM on Brian St.

Crowning of Ma & Pa Teapot 7:00 PM at the Tea Community Hall



Friday, June 18:

Mighty Thomas Carnival Noon-10:00 PM on Brian St.

TeaFest Hot Rod & Motorcycle Show & Shine Registration from 5:00-7:00 PM ($15 registration includes t-shirt) 6:00-9:00 PM Free admission

Sky Lounge Dart Tournament Registration 5:00-6:30 PM (Until Full). $10/person Begins at 7:00 PM.

Free Kids Pedal Pull (Ages 3-11) Registration at 6:30 PM Pulling at 7:00 PM Tea City Park

Live Music: Driven Tea Steak House/O'Tooles Bar Street Dance 9:00 PM - 1:00 AM. 205 S. Main Ave.



Saturday, June 19:

Tea Historical Society Pancake Breakfast 7:00-9:00 AM at the Tea Community Hall Free will donation Proceeds benefit Tea Veterans Memorial

Junior Achievement 5K Bacon Run Registration: 8:00 AM, Start 8:30 AM Tea Athletic Complex $35 to run, $20 to walk.

Parade Free to attend. No pre-registration to enter the parade Line up at 8:00-9:45 AM The parade begins at 10:00 AM Starts at Tea Area High School: East on Brian St. North on Cole Ave East on St. Nichols St. South on Main St. West on Charish St. North on Cole Ave.

Vendor Fair at Tea City Park 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Food Vendors at Tea City Park 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Live Music in the Park DNR 1:00-5:00 PM Guilty Pleasure Orchestra 7:00-10:00 PM

Tea Museum 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Pie & Ice Cream Social 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM Tea Community Hall

Tea Lions Pork Feed 5:00-7:00 PM Tea Community Hall

Redneck Olympics at Sky Lounge Registration: 5:00-6:00 PM Games Begin: 6:30 PM

Live Music at Sky Lounge Street Dance Suzie B Band 5:30-8:30 PM Sugar Daddy 9:00 PM-1:00 AM Ages 18+

Fireworks Start: Approximately 10:00 PM Tea City Park



More information regarding Teapot Days and all of the events can be found through the Tea community website.