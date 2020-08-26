Everything You Need to Know About Last Block Party of the Summer

Let's be honest, 2020 has been, just an awful year. Not that there haven't been bright spots. It's just hard to remember them sometimes. One of those bright spots was when the First Friday downtown block parties made their return. But it seems like they just started and now they're coming to an end.

But this last Eastbank Block Party is ending the summer season with a bang! Friday, September 4, from 5 to 10 PM in the 8th & Railroad Center parking lot and surrounding boardwalk area you'll find shopping, live music, food galore, the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association's pop-up park, for their "Flipout Friday", and much, much more.

You'll find the September edition of the vendor Marketplace filled with unique items as diverse as, art photography, illustration prints, and sculpture, for your home, to home-brewed craft Kombucha, homemade bath & body products, even pet products for your furry friends, and that's just the shortlist.

Take your pick of delicious food and beverages from numerous food trucks including:

Backyard BBQ

Breaking Burrito

Gyros & More

R Wine Bar

Remedy Brewing

SDSU Ice Cream

Stone Famous Kettle Corn

The Lunch Box

Bring your whole family, your pups (if you'd like), and lawn chairs, so you can sit, eat, people watch, and listen to the three great bands that will be playing live music.

Also, if you were wondering, hygiene stations will be set up to comply with COVID-19 safety precautions.

For more information on this month's block party, or to participate in the next one as a vendor, see Downtown Sioux Falls online, or call 605-338-4009.