Everything You Need to Know About Harrisburg Days 2019

Harrisburg Days has become a summer tradition in our area and for good reason. It combines some of the most fun things you can do, see and be! So gear up for this weekend, because it all starts with a carnival midway preview from 6 to 10 PM on Thursday, June 6 and it just gets better from there.

On Friday, June 7, all the food vendors and beer garden will be open from 5:30 to 11:30 PM. The Little Miss Harrisburg Pageant is going on from 6 to 8:30 PM, where you'll see some of the cutest kids in the area, and then The Undercover Band will hit the stage at the Event grounds from 8:30 to 11:30 PM. All music events are free!

This year, for the first time, at Harrisburg Days there will be a casual and competitive event with the Walk/Run Race for Their Lives , on Saturday, June 8, from 8 to 10 AM. This fun, athletic, undertaking is raising funds for the fight against SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) and the City of Harrisburg Enhancement Fund.

Next on Saturday, June 8, it's the Harrisburg Days Parade kicking off at 11 AM by the Harrisburg South Middle school. Food vendors open at 11 AM and the Craft Fair and Business Expo , as well as the big Car Show and carnival midway all open at noon.

The Kids Pedal Tractor Pull happens from 1:30 to 4 PM on Saturday too, along with the All-School Reunion which begins at 4:30 PM and then The Johnny Holm Band fires up and performs from 8:30 to 11:30 PM to finish out the night!

Sunday brings the Community Pancake Feed, from 10 AM to 1 PM at Liberty Elementary. It is only $5 for all-you-can-eat pancakes. The final activity in celebration of all things Harrisburg is the Kids Fishing Derby at Lake Alvin from 1:30 to 3 PM.

If you can't find something you and your family will really enjoy during this event, you're probably not trying!

For more information see Harrisburg Days 2019 online .