For the casual baseball or sports fan, the last thing you want to see happen tonight is the Los Angles Dodgers to win the World Series because we would be deprived of the best thing in sports and that is a Game 7.

Before we get to a potential Game 7 though, we are set up for a classic tonight in Game 6 of the World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The series has been a back and forth affair with LA taking the series lead twice only to see the Rays tie it up at 1-1 and 2-2 with an opportunity to tie it up at 3-3 tonight.

Here's everything you need to know for Game 6 of the World Series tonight.

Location: Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field

Game Time: 7:08 PM CT

Radio: ESPN Radio and locally ESPN 99.1 in Sioux Falls

Announcers: Radio Dan Schulman and Jessica Medoza

TV: FOX

Announcers: TV John Smoltz and Joe Buck

Pitchers: Blake Snell (2-2, 3.33 ERA, 28 K) vs. Tony Gonsolin (0-2, 9.39 ERA, 9 K)

Odds: Los Angeles -140 Tampa Bay +122

Last time each team won a World Series: Tampa - Never Los Angeles - 1988

Again, you can listen to Game 6 of the World Series on ESPN 99.1 and online at www.ESPN991.com.

I'm pulling for the Rays to win in Game 6 so we can all experience another Game 7 of these fascinating MLB playoffs.

Enjoy the game!!