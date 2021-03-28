Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Restaurant Week 2021

You don't need to be told that there are some amazing and diverse culinary offerings in Downtown Sioux Falls (in other words, some really good things to eat). What you may need to be reminded of is the actual process of choosing what you want to eat.

First of all, you should know that the restaurants which are participating are strongly recommending reservations so that you actually get a seat at the table. Secondly, you should know what you're getting yourself into.

An excellent way to do that is to attend the kickoff to Downtown Restaurant Week, the Appe-Teaser event on Wednesday, March 31st from 6 to 8 PM. You'll be sampling "teasers" from the restaurants that will be participating as well as have an opportunity to speak with the chefs about their inspirations.

This is also a chance to speak with local farmers about true table-to-farm stories, their products, and sustainability efforts in our area.

There will be live music, wine-tasting, and the chance to win $80 gift cards to participating Downtown Restaurant Week locations. Tickets are $40 and you can get them online now.

Downtown Restaurant Week begins Friday, April 2, and runs through Saturday, April 10. Participating restaurants include:

Chef Lance’s on Phillips

Crave Food & Drink

DaDa Gastropub

Minerva's

Ode to Food & Drinks

Parker’s Bistro

R Wine Bar

Each featured dinner includes an appetizer, entree, and dessert for $40 (excluding tax and tip). You can see the full menus online at Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

Kick-off your spring with something fresh, something delicious, and something uniquely Sioux Falls during Restaurant Week downtown.