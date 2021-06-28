Everything You Can Do in Sioux Falls This 4th of July

Just like any weekend in Sioux Falls, you will have your pick of things to do this upcoming 4th of July weekend. It doesn't matter whether you're looking for fireworks, fitness, food, or just plain old fun, someone will be offering it up and all you have to do is join in!

If you get to the end of the week and just want a little time for yourself or a lot of time with your friends, you can get an early start to your weekend at the Downtown First Friday & Eastbank Block Party.

As usual, you'll find great live music, cold beverages, great food, a bunch of shopping options, and lots of games and activities for the whole family. Just head over to the 8th & Railroad Center.

If an early morning at Falls Park is the way you'd like to celebrate the special day, the Sioux Falls Municipal Band will be performing from 6 to 7:30 AM followed by the Independence Day Fun Run/Walk from 8 to 10 AM. You can pre-register for $5 by the Fourth and get a T-shirt too.

A number of Sioux Falls places of worship will be holding special services.

The Good Earth Concert Series will have another great musical performance and a delicious choice of goodies from the Windy City Bites food truck.

All weekend long (Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4) you can cheer on the hard-working softball players in the 44th Annual Ringneck Invitational/International Tournament presented by Sioux Falls People for Youth.

The Levitt at the Falls has two wonderful groups playing Friday, July 2nd, and Saturday, July 3.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band will have another fantastic performance from 3 to 4:30 PM at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds to get everyone ready for the fireworks show. The gates will open at 7 for food and some fun GROOVE entertainment. Then one more chance to hear the Sioux Falls Municipal Band at 8 PM, a Vanguard Flyover sponsored by POET at 9 PM, followed by the huge fireworks show.