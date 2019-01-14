Everyone In South Dakota Carrying Concealed Guns? Why Not?

Right now to carry a concealed weapon in South Dakota you have to get a permit. All it takes is about 10 minutes, a state drivers license, and a couple of bucks. It's good for 10 years. The permit does the bare minimum of doing a quick background check on the applicant.

South Dakota bill 38 is an act to provide for the carrying of a concealed pistol without a permit. Bill 38 was introduced by Senators Russell, Monroe, Nelson, and Stalzer and Representatives Dennert, Frye-Mueller, Howard, Marty, and Weis.

It's reported that South Dakota would become the 13th state to pass such legislation. Other states that no longer include Concealed Carry Permits include Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Some advocates pushing for Bill 38 contend that anyone who bought a gun has already gone through a background check, so they should be able to conceal carry the weapon.

What do you think? If you buy a car in South Dakota you still have to get a license to drive it. Wouldn't it be prudent to try and ensure that only responsible, mentally capable, adults are carrying a concealed weapon into the stores and business where you and your families are doing commerce?