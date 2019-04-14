Everybunny Has to Eat. Here’s a List of Restaurants Serving Easter Brunch in Sioux Falls!

Easter is Sunday, April 21. Many people will be going to Easter services at church. Family may be coming into town or you may invite friends to celebrate the holiday with you. Instead of spending time in the kitchen getting a big ham dinner prepared, enjoy brunch at one of the several restaurants in and around the Sioux Empire serving a delicious meal.

Most restaurants that are usually open on Sundays will be open on Easter. You may want to call ahead to verify their hours. Many restaurants will be serving a special buffet.

Reservations for large parties are strongly encouraged if the restaurant accepts reservations.