Everybunny Has to Eat. Here’s a List of Restaurants Serving Easter Brunch in Sioux Falls!
Easter is Sunday, April 21. Many people will be going to Easter services at church. Family may be coming into town or you may invite friends to celebrate the holiday with you. Instead of spending time in the kitchen getting a big ham dinner prepared, enjoy brunch at one of the several restaurants in and around the Sioux Empire serving a delicious meal.
Most restaurants that are usually open on Sundays will be open on Easter. You may want to call ahead to verify their hours. Many restaurants will be serving a special buffet.
Reservations for large parties are strongly encouraged if the restaurant accepts reservations.
Holiday Inn City Centre - Grille 100
Grille 100 at the Holiday Inn City Centre at 100 West 8th Street. Call 605-339-2000 for reservations.
9:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Made-to-order omelets, bacon, sausage, seasoned potatoes, pastries, mixed greens, vegetables, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, pineapple brown sugar ham, chicken mornay, battered Alaskan pollock, carved prime rib, shrimp and cocktail sauce, and more.
Granite City
Granite City Food & Brewery at 2620 S. Louise. Call 605-362-0000 for reservations or click here
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Enjoy your brunch favorites on the Lawless Brunch featuring the Bloody Mary Experience, The Infinite Mimosa, build your own donut and egg creations, carving table with Easter ham, roast turkey, Caribbean salmon, desserts, breads, fruits, pastries, and more.
Carino's
Carino's at 2310 S. Louise Avenue. Call 605-361-7222 to make reservations for groups of 10 and more.
9:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Featuring angel hair pasta with artichokes, asiago smashed potatoes, assorted desserts and pastries, citrus balsamic salmon, cheesy hash browns, grilled chicken bowtie festival, chocolate fountain, salad bar, soups, French toast sticks, nacho bar, and more.
Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet
Hibachi Grille and Supreme Buffet at 1100 West 41st Street. Call 605-335-3388 with questions.
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
South Dakota's largest buffet featuring Chinese, Japanese and American cuisine.
Royal Fork
Royal Fork Buffet at 4610 West Empire Place. Call 605-361-1094 with questions.
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMEnjoy several hot entrees, a build your own salad bar along with prepared salads, and homemade soups. Plus Belgium waffles and a dessert bar.
Marlin's Family Restaurant
Marlin's Family Restaurant in downtown Sioux Falls at 108 S. Minnesota Avenue. Call 605-271-7376 with questions.
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Enjoy a buffet of turkey, ham, baked chicken, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, soup and salad bar and more.
Robert's Buffet at Grand Falls Casino
Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa.
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Enjoy all of your brunch favorites at Robert's Buffet. A huge selection of hot food, salad bar and dessert bar.
All Day Cafe
All Day Cafe is located in the Western Mall at 2101 West 41st Street. Call 605-274-7711 to make a reservation.
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Enjoy a plated Easter brunch.
First Course: A buffet bar with delicious starters like fresh greens salad and dressings, fresh fruit, caprese salad, and more.
Second Course: Select your entree from the plated brunch menu.
Third Course: Pick a decadent dessert off the dessert bar.
Kids menu available all day.
Reservations are recommended, walk-in's are welcome depending upon availability.
Hy-Vee Market Grille
All Market Grille locations in Sioux Falls
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Enjoy traditional brunch favorites, salad bar, and more.
Grille 26
Grille 26 located at 26th and Western. Call 605-444-1716 to reserve a table for 5 or more.
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
A three-course plated Easter brunch. First course features salads served buffet style, pastries, cheeses and crackers. Second course is your choice of several entrees including roasted turkey, prime rib, steak hash, stuffed chicken breast, quiche Lorraine, and more. Third course features a variety of desserts served buffet style.
Chevy's Fresh Mex
2801 S. Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls. Call 605-362-2610 for reservations of groups of 6 and more. Seating times are 9:00 AM, 10:30 AM, 11:45 AM and 1:15 PM.
9:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Enjoy your favorite breakfast items and fresh mex dishes.
Casa Del Rey
901 West Russell Street. 605-338-6078
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Enjoy an Easter Sunday Fiesta Brunch that includes a ham carving station, fresh fruit, a taco bar, homemade desserts, and more.
Carnaval Brazilian Grill
2401 S. Carolyn Avenue, Sioux Falls. Call for reservations at 605-361-6328
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Serving all of our delicious skewered meats along with their grand breakfast and dessert bars.
McNally's Irish Pub
6211 South Old Village Place (69th and Western). Call to make a reservation at 605-271-7170.
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Serving French Toast Bake with Bourbon Pecan Syrup, eggs, sausage, Bacon and Leek Egg Bake, Glazed Ham, Maple Glazed Carrots, and more! Adult brunch includes coffee and complimentary mimosa.
Tea Steakhouse
200 S. Main Street in Tea, SD. For more info call (605) 368-9667
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Serving scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, roast beef, lemon pepper chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cinnamon rolls, salads, fruit and desserts.
Crooked Pint Ale House
2020 West Russell Street, Sioux Falls. Call 605-331-2050 for brunch reservations.
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Featuring French toast, Fresh fruit, Sausage hash, Bacon and jumbo sausage links, Parmesan hashbrowns, Scrambled eggs, Scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, Bourbon glazed salmon, Bourbon cranberry salad and caesar salad, Mashed potatoes, Fresh vegetable, Chef carved prime rib, Baked ham, Vodka chicken, Turkey wild rice hot dish, White wine penne, Variety of doughnuts, pastries, desserts, Caramel bread pudding, and more.
Fryn Pan
All three locations in Sioux Falls will be hosting Easter dinner from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, 41st Street, 10th Street, West 12th Street.
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Enjoy baked ham, chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad bar and more.
Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille
5001 S. Western Avenue. Call 605-271-7500 for reservations.
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Serving a three-course Easter Brunch that will include a variety of fresh salads & more served buffet style, your entree choice, and a buffet assortment of desserts, with a sampling from the Cake Lady Bakery.
Roll'n Pin Cafe & Grille
3015 Russell Street in Sioux Falls.
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Eggs Benedict, omelets, bacon, sausage, strawberry crepes, waffles, french toast, eggs, cheesy hash brown casserole, potatoes O'Brien, fresh fruit, apricot glazed ham, pot roast, meatballs, mashed potatoes and more.