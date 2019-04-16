Every National Park Is Free This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend with the entire family? Well, why not take them to any of the six national parks in South Dakota because this weekend it's free! According to Thrillist , National Park Week starts on April 20 and runs through April 28. To kick off the festivities, the park system is opening its doors to everyone. It's one of five days in 2019 where the NPS is offering free entry at parks that usually charge admission fees.

The entrance fee waiver doesn’t include other costs like camping fees, boat launch fees, transportation fees or special tour payments. You can visit any one of these locations free:

Badlands National Park

Jewel Cave National Monument

Minuteman Missile National Historic Site

Missouri National Recreational River

Mount Rushmore National Memorial

Wind Cave National Park

You can also buy the America the Beautiful Pass , which gives you unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas each year for $80.

